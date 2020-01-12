Concoin (CONX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 418.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Concoin has a total market cap of $1,972.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

