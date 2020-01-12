Conceal (CCX) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $616,278.00 and $109,179.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00791190 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00033042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00209895 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004597 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00078366 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001690 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,199,161 coins and its circulating supply is 5,592,669 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

