Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report sales of $69.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.40 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $72.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $273.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.78 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 80,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,694. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.