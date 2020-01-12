Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. 320,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $118,579.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

