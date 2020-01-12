Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $2,448,487. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

