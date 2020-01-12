Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $52.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 13,468,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,120,234. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

