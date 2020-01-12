China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Update

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of China Ceramics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 1,175,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. China Ceramics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

