China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of CBPO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.31. 36,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.13. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $8,749,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $6,477,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

