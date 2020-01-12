China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Given $4.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.82. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

