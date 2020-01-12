Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHEK. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Check Cap stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 198,302 shares. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sell-side analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

