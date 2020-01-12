CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Analysts expect that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Barclays began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. CGI has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CGI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

