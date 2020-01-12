Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Leerink Swann set a $115.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CELG remained flat at $$108.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 114,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

