CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits One Day Volume of $139.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $139.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.06038254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026945 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035472 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001172 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

