CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 3.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.36. 667,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,553. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $144.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

