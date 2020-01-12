CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.15. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

