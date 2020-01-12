cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.51. cbdMD shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 6,229,038 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YCBD shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of cbdMD in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.54% of cbdMD worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

