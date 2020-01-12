Cascend Securities Increases Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $120.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $106.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,118,583.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,294.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,837 shares of company stock worth $13,943,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 639.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

