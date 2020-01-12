Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €17.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.63 ($20.50).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting €15.02 ($17.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.98.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

