Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $87,086.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.01780000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,313,872,270 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,714,511 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

