Burst Hits Market Cap of $7.79 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, C-CEX and Coinroom. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $3,963.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,078,232,635 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.