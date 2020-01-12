Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,215 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 175.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,163,000 after buying an additional 389,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 166.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,508,000 after acquiring an additional 343,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,976. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $236.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.