Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.18.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,215 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,976. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $236.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
