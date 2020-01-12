BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has increased its dividend by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 359,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.