Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 38.0% in December

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $58.36. 828,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $58.91.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,170,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,353,000 after purchasing an additional 655,723 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,042,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,416,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

