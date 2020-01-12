Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $24.38

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,867,000 after buying an additional 142,632 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,482,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 73,825 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 759,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 163,945 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 818,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,235. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 20.25%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1747 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.13%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

