Brokerages Set Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Price Target at $60.36

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research firms have commented on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Total has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Total will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

