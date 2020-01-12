Brokerages Set SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Price Target at $69.13

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on STI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other SunTrust Banks news, CFO Laura Allison Dukes sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $72,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,753.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,559 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI remained flat at $$70.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,954,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

