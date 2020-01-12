Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target at $33.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 20,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.