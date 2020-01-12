Brokerages Set Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Target Price at $39.25

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MINI. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of MINI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $40.00.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $12,477,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 33.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 365,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 338,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 266.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 405,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

