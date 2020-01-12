Brokerages Set Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) PT at $11.96

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mesoblast has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

