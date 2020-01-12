Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $117.77

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

