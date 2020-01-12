Brokerages Set Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Price Target at GBX 701.22

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.22 ($9.22).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, November 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 625.20 ($8.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 593.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 692.91.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

