Brokerages Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $40.50

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get FOX alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 2,663,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.