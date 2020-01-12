Brokerages Set First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Target Price at $27.80

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 225,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,615. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 445,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.