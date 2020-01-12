Brokerages Set Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) PT at C$26.60

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of DGC traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.68. 1,030,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,809. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.53. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.58.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Detour Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

