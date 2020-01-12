Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Avaya has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Avaya by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avaya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after purchasing an additional 344,588 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avaya by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

