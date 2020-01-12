Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Target Price at $94.84

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,729,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG remained flat at $$82.93 during midday trading on Friday. 865,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

