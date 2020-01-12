Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Insteel Industries an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IIIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti increased their price target on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 89,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,478. The company has a market cap of $412.18 million, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

