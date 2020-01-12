Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.55. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,800,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,494,000 after buying an additional 4,847,007 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after buying an additional 821,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,046. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

