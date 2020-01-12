Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post $267.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.40 million and the lowest is $264.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $249.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 1,266,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cedar Fair by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after buying an additional 656,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $15,174,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 77.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 394,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,953. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.84%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

