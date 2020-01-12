Brokerages Expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE BRG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 208,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,951. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

