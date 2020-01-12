Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

