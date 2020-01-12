Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,664. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.