Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $379.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.16 million to $385.69 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $509.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.65. 736,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

