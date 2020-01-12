Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Billion

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $8.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.24 billion and the highest is $8.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.72 billion to $34.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.36. 4,680,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.