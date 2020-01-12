Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 26,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,204. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,082,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

