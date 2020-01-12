BQT (BQTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,058.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. BQT has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $101,058.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.75 or 0.06070248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 383.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00117647 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

