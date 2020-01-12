Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,350.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,240.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,115.13.

Shares of BKNG traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,086.90. 193,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,910. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,983.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,953.04. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

