BonusCloud Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,694.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.95 or 0.05992638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035701 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001164 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,902,680,918 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

