Boeing (NYSE:BA) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has $371.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $419.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $362.88.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $329.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 1-year low of $319.55 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.67 and a 200-day moving average of $355.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

