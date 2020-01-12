BNP Paribas Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Neutral

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. 513,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,785. National Grid has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

